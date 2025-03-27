NBA Legend Chris Paul Makes Feelings Clear About Bronny James
Chris Paul has been a longtime friend of LeBron James.
The two NBA legends have competed against each other for two decades at the highest level.
In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Paul was asked about LeBron's son (and Los Angeles Lakers rookie) Bronny James.
Paul: "I've known Bronny since he was born. I was at the hospital when Bryce was born. It definitely hits a little different watching Bronny. What I'm most proud of is the work Bronny put in. I think that's what people miss in all that story telling. Is he's been faced with all these different things... Bronny just keep his head down and he do the work. Anybody who hates on that situation and got a chance to see that is basically just envious or jealous."
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season at USC.
He is currently averaging 2.3 points per contest in 23 games.
Despite limited NBA playing time, the 20-year-old is having a dominant G League season.
He is averaging 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via @LSH_lakeshow (after Tuesday's G League game): "Bronny James Highlights vs Warriors :
17 PTS
5 3PT
9 AST
6 REB
2 STL
Bronny may have just played his last ever G League game for the South Bay Lakers and boy was it a good one. Bronny did not score a lot like last night but that's because the Warriors smothered him so he took the assisting route tonight.
Lakers were down 6 with less than two minutes to play and Bronny had the clutch gene in him hitting a huge three down the stretch and then set up Quincy Olivari for a game tying three right after."