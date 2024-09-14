NBA Legend Sends Social Media Message To Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark is in the middle of an incredible rookie season for the Indiana Fever.
The former Iowa superstar is coming off a game where she had 18 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 7/18 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
Clark also made WNBA history.
Via The WNBA: "Caitlin Clark dishes her way into WNBA history
The 2024 #1 overall draft pick and rookie sensation sets the new single-season assist record with 317 dimes
Just another milestone in Clark's record-breaking rookie campaign"
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post (as part of a State Farm ad) was San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 59,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Paul wrote: "Assisting is what we do. Congrats @CaitlinClark22 on breaking the @WNBA single season assist record! @StateFarm"
Clark is currently averaging 19.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 38 games.
The Fever are 19-19 in their first 38 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the WNBA.
Following their 78-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces, the Fever will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host the Dallas Wings.
As for Paul, he is going into his 20th season in the NBA.
The future Hall of Famer has spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.