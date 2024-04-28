NBA Legend Clowns Los Angeles Lakers After Game 4
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 119-108.
The victory keeps the series alive, as the Nuggets have a 3-1 lead with Game 5 on Monday evening in Denver.
Following the victory, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Boston Celtics legend) Paul Pierce sent out a post on X.
Pierce wrote: "Good new is Lakes win bad news they gotta fly to Denver to end series"
LeBron James led the team with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 14/23 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers had lost their 11 matchups against the Nuggets before winning Saturday's contest.
Last season, they were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
Based on Pierce's post, he clearly thinks the series will end on Monday (in Denver).
If the Lakers are able to win, Game 6 will be on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.
The winner of the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Phoenix Suns.
As for Pierce, he played 19 seasons for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.
The ten-time All-Star has career averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 regular season games.
He helped the Celtics win the 2008 NBA Championship.