NBA Legend Comes To Jayson Tatum's Defense With Viral Post On X
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics have a commanding 2-0 lead after protecting their home floor and winning both games in Boston.
A lot of talk has been about the play of All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.
Through the first two games of the series, Tatum is averaging 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 31.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.
In Game 2, Tatum finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists and one steal while shooting 6/22 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics won by a score of 105-98, and after the game, Jamal Crawford sent out a post on X.
Crawford wrote: "I salute Jayson Tatum.. His team is UP 2-0 in the finals. And some are criticizing he’s not going for 40 every night.. Looking at stats, and percentages, then will say “but it’s all about winning “ lol. Make it make sense ‼️"
Tatum has done an excellent job of facilitating his teammates.
In addition, the Celtics have such a talented roster that they don't need Tatum to put up big scoring numbers to win the series.
As for Crawford, he played 20 seasons in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.
He won three sixth Man of The Year Awards.