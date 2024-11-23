NBA Legend Dennis Rodman Posts Instagram After Hawks-Bulls Game
On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls hosted the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center.
Dennis Rodman (and other Bulls NBA Champions) were in attendance at the game.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "We got legends in the building 🏆
Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc, Bill Wennington, Randy Brown, and Jud Buechler are in the house!"
After the game, Rodman made a post to Instagram that had over 16,000 likes in one hour.
He has 2.6 million followers.
Rodman captioned his post: "Chicago Bulls 🤞🏾
#chicago #basketball"
Rodman played three seasons for the Bulls.
They won the NBA Championship in all three years that he was on the roster.
His career averages were 7.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 911 games for the Bulls, Pistons, Spurs, Lakers and Mavs.
The Hall of Famer also won two titles with the Pistons.
As for the Bulls, they won the game by a score of 136-122.
Zach LaVine led the way with 26 points, three rebounds and four assists while shooting 11/18 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Team W on Cup Night.
Zach: 26p/3r/4a
Ayo: 20p/3r/8a/2s
Coby: 20p/6r/9a/2s
Vooch: 18p/13r/3a/1s/4b
Giddey: 18p/6r/8a/2b
Stix: 13p/5r/2b
Dalen: 12p/1r/4a/2s
Matas: 9p/4r/1s/2b"
The Bulls improved to 7-10 in their first 17 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following Atlanta, they will visit Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday evening.