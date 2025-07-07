NBA Legend Derrick Rose Reacts To New York Knicks Firing Tom Thibodeau
Tom Thibodeau had been at the helm for the New York Knicks since the 2020-21 season.
However (after reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years), the Knicks let go of Thibodeau this summer.
Recently, Derrick Rose gave his thoughts on the firing (h/t Steven Taranto of CBS Sports).
Rose: "I talked to Thibs after. He's good... You can't be mad when you're walking away with $30 million... He's in good spirts. That's my guy. We locked in till the end."
Rose played for Thibodeau on the Bulls, Timberwolves and Knicks.
They are most known for their run in Chicago together (when Rose was the youngest MVP of all time).
During the 2011 season (when Rose won the MVP Award), they reached the Eastern Conference finals.
He averaged 25.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field in 81 games.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "OFFICIAL: The Bulls will retire Derrick Rose's number during the 2025-26 NBA season. No other player will ever wear the number 1 for the Chicago Bulls.
Number 1 will always be from Chicago."
As for Thibodeau, he has coached part of 13 seasons (for the Bulls, Timberwolves and Knicks).
His record is 578-420.
Via @KnicksMuse: "Tom Thibodeau arrived to New York in 2020, and transformed the Knicks from the joke of the NBA into a serious contender.
Thank you, Thibs."