NBA Legend Derrick Rose Sends Heartfelt Message To Yao Ming

On this date in 2002, Yao Ming was selected 1st overall by the Houston Rockets in the NBA Draft, the 1st time a player who had played neither high school nor college basketball in the U.S. was the top pick.



Over his 8 seasons in the NBA, Yao would average 19.0 PPG & 9.2 RPG. pic.twitter.com/UgiPrUmxCx