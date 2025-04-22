NBA Legend Derrick Rose Sends Heartfelt Message To Yao Ming
Derrick Rose is one of the most exciting players in NBA history.
The 2011 MVP retired right before the 2024-25 season (after spending last year with the Memphis Grizzlies).
On Monday, Rose made two posts to his Instagram story for former Houston Rockets star Yao Ming.
Rose's first post: "Crazy I played against you Yao lol. Thank you for the knowledge and love"
Rose's second post: "Pooh x The President"
Since those are two of the most famous players of all time, many NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing the posts.
Rose and Ming went up against each other two times.
Each player won once.
Ming was the first pick in the 2002 NBA Draft.
He played all eight seasons of his NBA career for the Rockets.
His averages were 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field in 486 games.
Via ESN Stats & Info (on June 26, 2020): "On this date in 2002, Yao Ming was selected 1st overall by the Houston Rockets in the NBA Draft, the 1st time a player who had played neither high school nor college basketball in the U.S. was the top pick.
Over his 8 seasons in the NBA, Yao would average 19.0 PPG & 9.2 RPG."
As for Rose, he is most known for his legendary run with the Chicago Bulls.
The former Memphis college star also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks (and Grizzlies).