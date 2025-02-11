NBA Legend Dirk Nowitzki Sends Out Viral Luka Doncic Post Before Lakers Debut
On Monday night, Luka Doncic made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He had spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.
Before the game, Doncic's former teammate (Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki) sent out a post that had over 92,000 likes in two hours.
He wrote: "I will always be a Mav for life, but had to come support my guy 77 @luka7doncic in the first game of his new chapter!"
Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career with Dallas.
He led them to the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
During Doncic's rookie year, he spent time with Nowitzki.
Via Sportsnet: "Dirk Nowitzki's in the house to watch Luka Doncic’s debut for the Lakers. 🤩"
Many people commented on the Basketball Hall of Famer's post.
@DrParsaSalehi: "Luka wanted to be a Mav for Life too Dirk. They did him dirty
Much respect to you for going out to support him.
You continue to be a one of a kind, class act. 🐐 "
@BronGotGame: "Don’t have to explain yourself, you’re coming to witness greatness"
@MavsMuse: "Most loyal dude in history. Thank you 41 💙"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-19 record in 50 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has made the All-Star Game five times in seven seasons.