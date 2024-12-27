NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins Comments On Trae Young's Instagram Post
On Thursday evening, the Atlanta Hawks beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 141-133 (at home).
Trae Young finished the victory with 27 points, two rebounds, 13 assists and two steals while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Trae Young is the 2nd youngest player in NBA history to reach 11K PTS & 4K AST.
Only LeBron James was younger."
After the big night, the All-Star point guard made a post to Instagram that had 30,000 likes in two hours.
Young captioned his post: "Nobody whose come as far as I have can say they did it alone… truly blessed! 🙏🏽
11k for 11 ❄️"
One person who left a comment was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Hawks legend) Dominique Wilkins.
Wilkins wrote: "The man! I believe in @traeyoung. Take us to the promised land my man! #finishthestory"
Wilkins and Young are two of the best five players in Hawks history, so fans will likely enjoy seeing the interaction.
Young is now averaging 22.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 29 games.
The Hawks are 16-15 in 31 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Saturday afternoon when they host the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
As for Wilkins, he spent 12 of his 15 seasons with the Hawks.