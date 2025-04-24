NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins Makes Feelings Clear About Michael Jordan
Dominique Wilkins was one of the most exciting players in NBA history.
The Atlanta Hawks legend played at the same time as other Hall of Famers such as Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Julius Erving and Magic Johnson.
In a recent interview with Hawks And Friends, Wilkins spoke about Jordan.
Wilkins: "Michael and I are the only two foes in NBA history to average over 30 against each other for a whole career... He brought out the best in me and I know I brought out the best in him. We love competing against one another."
Wilkins and Jordan faced off 48 times.
Jordan had the 30-18 advantage in those matchups.
Via NBA History (on February 6, 2018): "One of the GREATEST dunk contests EVER happened 30 years ago TODAY: Watch as Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins reflect on the epic 1988 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago (Feb. 6, 1988, Chicago Stadium)"
Wilkins played 15 seasons for the Hawks, Spurs, Celtics, Magic and Clippers.
His career averages were 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 1,074 games.
Via ThrowBackHoops: "Dominique Wilkins drops 57 points in a matchup with Michael Jordan! (1986)"
As for Jordan, he played 15 seasons for the Bulls and Wizards.
The six-time NBA Champion had averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 1,072 games.