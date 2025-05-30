NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins Makes Feelings Clear About Kevin Durant
Dominique Wilkins is one of the best players of all time (and most known for his legendary run with the Atlanta Hawks).
The Hall of Famer is still very active in the NBA as he does TV for the Hawks.
Recently, Wilkins spoke about Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant (in an interview with Kyle Odegard of Esports Insider).
Wilkins (via Odegard): "He’s put his mark on the game. Kevin Durant doesn’t need to prove anything to anybody. He’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game, one of the greatest scorers ever. He doesn’t have to prove anything. Everything else is gravy."
Those are strong words from Wilkins about Durant.
Many would agree with him because Durant will go down among the best 25 players of all time.
Via @StatMamba: "Kevin Durant is the 3rd fastest player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points.
Only MJ & Wilt did it faster."
In addition to his legendary NBA career, Durant is arguably the best player in Team USA history.
Via StatMuse: "Kevin Durant Team USA records:
1st in PTS
1st in PPG
1st in FG
1st in 3P
1st in FT
USA basketball GOAT?"
As for Wilkins, he made nine NBA All-Star Games during his 12 seasons with the Hawks.
He also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers over 15 NBA seasons.
Wilkins retired in 1999 (after his one year with the Magic).