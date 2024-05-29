NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins Reacts To Jaylen Brown's Instagram Post
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals when they defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 105-102 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Jaylen Brown led the way with 29 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block while shooting 11/22 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Brown made a post to Instagram that had over 250,000 likes and 3,500 comments.
Brown captioned his post: "All praise to the most high 🏆 #4more"
One person who left a comment was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Atlanta Hawks legend) Dominique Wilkins.
Wilkins wrote: "Congrats and well deserved my man"
Brown is averaging 25.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range through the first 14 games of the 2024 postseason.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record.
They defeated the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds (before beating the Pacers).
As for Wilkins, he is one of the most exciting players in NBA history.
He played 15 seasons for the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.
His career averages were 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 1,074 games.