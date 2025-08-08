NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins Sends Heartfelt Message To Dwight Howard
Dominique Wilkins made a post for the Los Angeles Lakers champion.
Dwight Howard was among the most dominant centers in NBA history when he played for the Orlando Magic.
After an incredible 18-year career, the eight-time NBA All-Star will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Via ESPN (on April 5): "Welcome to the Basketball Hall of Fame, Dwight Howard 👏"
Dominique Wilkins (who will induct Howard into the Hall of Fame) made a heartfelt post for Howard that had over 1,800 likes.
Wilkins wrote: "What an honor to induct my guy @dwighthoward to the class of 2025 at @hoophall!!!! Alongside my guys!!!!!"
Howard commented: "What an HONOR thank you"
