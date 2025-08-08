Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins Sends Heartfelt Message To Dwight Howard

Dominique Wilkins made a post for the Los Angeles Lakers champion.

Sep 29, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks former player Dominique Wilkins talks to members of the media during the Atlanta Hawks media day at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images / Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Dwight Howard was among the most dominant centers in NBA history when he played for the Orlando Magic.

After an incredible 18-year career, the eight-time NBA All-Star will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Via ESPN (on April 5): "Welcome to the Basketball Hall of Fame, Dwight Howard 👏"

Dominique Wilkins (who will induct Howard into the Hall of Fame) made a heartfelt post for Howard that had over 1,800 likes.

Wilkins wrote: "What an honor to induct my guy @dwighthoward to the class of 2025 at @hoophall!!!! Alongside my guys!!!!!"

Howard commented: "What an HONOR thank you"

