NBA Legend Slams Lakers-Mavs Blockbuster Trade
Don Nelson spent eight seasons as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.
On Sunday night, the 85-year-old was honored by the NBA.
Via David Aldridge of The Athletic: "This year’s recipient of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Basketball Coaches Association is Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson:"
When Nelson met with the media, he spoke about the Luka Doncic trade that sent the franchise legend to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year.
Nelson (h/t HoopsHype): "As a matter of fact, I want everybody to know that I'm wearing Luka's shoes. His new shoes from Nike... I'm wearing them in protest for the trade from Dallas. I think it was a tremendous mistake by the Dallas franchise to trade him, and I want everybody to know that."
Doncic spent part of seven seasons with the Mavs before the trade in February.
While the Lakers finished the season strong, they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs (as the third seed) to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Chuck Daly Award winner Don Nelson makes a point to mention that he’s wearing Luka 4s as a form of protest of the trade that shipped Luka Doncic to the Lakers."
Nelson played 14 NBA seasons for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Zephyrs.
He won five titles as a player.
Nelson also coached the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors (in addition to his time with the Mavs).