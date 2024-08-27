NBA Legend Dwight Howard Asks Intriguing Caitlin Clark Question
Caitlin Clark has gotten off to an incredible start to her WNBA career.
She came into the league with extremely high expectations and has been able to live up to the hype in a big way.
Most recently, Clark led the Indiana Fever to an 84-79 victory over the Atlanta Dream (in Georgia).
Clark finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Caitlin Clark among WNBA rookies this season:
1st in PPG
1st in APG
1st in SPG
1st in TS%
1st in FGM
1st in 3PM
3rd in BPG
3rd in RPG
3rd in Wins"
After the game, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a post (via X) about Clark.
Howard wrote: "Will Caitlin Clark be the first player to win ROTY & MVP since Candace Parker 👀"
Fans responded to Howard.
Via @themcarson: "aja wilson is having the best season of all time by every metric"
Via @TWDTV1: "No Dwight. Pay better attention man, she isn’t even anywhere near the actual Top 5 candidates. 😂"
Via @Idontcurog: "No. Love CC but Aja out her mind"
Clark came into Monday's victory with averages of 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range.
The Fever are 14-16 in 30 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the WNBA.
They will host the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.