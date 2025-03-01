NBA Legend Dwight Howard Comments On 76ers Joel Embiid News
On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced the news that Joel Embiid would miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Embiid finished his ninth NBA season with averages of 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Following the news, NBA legend (and former 76ers player) Dwight Howard sent out a post that had over 45,000 impressions in ten hours.
He wrote: "When the man tell you his situation listen 🤷🏾♂️Joel said he wasn’t going to play back to backs to prevent this now he out the whole season ... yall forgot he missed 2 seasons before he was even a rookie?"
Howard spent one season with Embiid on the 76ers.
That year, he averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 69 games.
Many people commented on Howard's post.
@EVOParker: "Imagine if he miss all of next season."
@reeeborntsuna: "I 100% understand your position but sports are brutal. Suppose Philly shut him down earlier and then this cycle repeated the next season again. As someone pointed out here, it never made sense for him to play the Olympics, it really set him back for the season."
@CFpunk2K: "He's outta shape, injured every other game and to make matters worse -- he's one of the least likable players in the entire NBA. Time to retire."
The 76ers are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-38 record in 58 games.