NBA Legend Dwight Howard Comments On Failed Lakers-Hornets Trade
On Saturday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania announced the news that the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets trade had been rescinded.
Mark Williams had been a promising acquisition for the Lakers, who clearly need to add another center.
Via Charania: "Lakers say the Mark Williams/Dalton Knecht trade has been rescinded."
20 minutes after the news, former Lakers center Dwight Howard sent out a post that had over 20,000 likes.
Howard wrote: "Too bad I’m a podcaster now 🤷🏾♂️https://youtu.be/mFyESMV5y8o?si=9NL59OQlblg9E8zC"
Howard had three stints with the Lakers.
The 2020 NBA Champion most recently averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games (for the Lakers) during the 2021-22 season.
Many fans commented on his post.
@LakersLead: "WAS WAITING FOR YOU TO SAY SUMTHING"
@DrTurdFerguson_: "Nobody can tell me Dwight wouldn't be able to come in and give you at least 12/10 and 2 blocks a game right now"
@CL1VEROSFIELD: "Bro would accept that contract with ease"
@jbondwagon: "Dwight, pls come back. PG is a podcaster now too but he has a max contract with the Sixers. Bro even had more uploaded clips in Youtube than field goals with Sixers this season
If he can be in the league, so can you 🙏"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-19 record in 50 games.
Williams is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 58.6% from the field in 23 games.