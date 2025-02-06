NBA Legend Dwight Howard Comments On Lakers-Hornets Trade
On Wednesday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have landed Mark Williams in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets.
The former Duke star has averages of 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 58.6% from the field in 23 games.
Via Charania: "Just In: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams, sources tell ESPN."
One person who sent out a reaction (via X) was 2020 Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard.
His post had over 2,000 likes in one hour.
He wrote: "Lakers got a center 🔥 now yall can stop tagging me 😎"
Williams was the 15th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He has spent all three seasons of his career playing for the Hornets.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports: "Mark Williams is a shocking addition for the Lakers. Such an incredible trade. Wow. Perfect for what they need now and into the future. Interior defensive enforcer, rebounder, screen and lob target for Luka and LeBron. Plus has untapped shooting touch.
A+ deadline becomes A+++++"
As for Howard, he had three stints playing for the Lakers.
He most recently played in the NBA (with the Lakers) during the 2021-22 season.
That year, the future Hall of Famer averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games.