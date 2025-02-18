NBA Legend Dwight Howard Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post
Steph Curry spent the weekend at his 11th NBA All-Star Game.
The Golden State Warriors superstar didn't have to go far, as San Francisco hosted the annual event.
During the weekend, Curry made an Instagram post with a clip.
He captioned his post: "What the Bay! Starting the weekend off strong. 💪🏽
There were over 139,000 likes and 500 comments on the post.
Curry in the clip: "Day one. All-Star Weekend in the Bay. A very exciting day. Doing an eat, play activation at East Oakland Pride school where we're refurbshing a beaitufl play space. Headed over to McClymonds High School. We rennovated the basketball court in honor of the legendary Bill Russell. Going over to Shoe Palace. Just kind of have a walk through memory lane a little bit and kind of offically launch the 'What The Bay' Curry 12's in honor of All-Star weekend."
One person who left a comment on Curry's post was NBA legend (and future Hall of Famer) Dwight Howard.
He wrote: "🔥🔥🔥"
Howard is one of the best centers in NBA history, so fans will likely enjoy seeing the interaction.
The two faced off 26 times over their careers.
Curry had the 17-9 advantage in those matchups.
Howard last played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Lakers (for the third time).
The 2020 NBA Champion spent part of 18 years with the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards (and Lakers).