NBA Legend Dwight Howard Has Blunt Reaction To Lakers-Mavs Trade
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks made a blockbuster trade that involved Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic.
Thousands of people reacted to the deal on social media, and one person who sent out a post was former Lakers star Dwight Howard.
His post had over 24,000 likes and 580,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Ad said he wanted a 5 and they traded bro damn"
Howard was referencing the recent comments that Davis had made to ESPN's Shams Charania earlier this month.
Davis had said: "I think we need another big. I feel like I've always been at my best when I've been the four."
Howard had three tenures with the Lakers.
During his final two stops with the franchise, he was teammates with Davis (and they won the 2020 title).
In Dallas, Davis will get a chance to play with a talented center in Dereck Lively.
The former Duke star is only in his second season, and is averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 70.1% from the field.
Via theScore: "Mavs GM Nico Harrison loves the idea of Anthony Davis playing power forward alongside Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively."
Davis is in his 13th season (and was with the Lakers for part of six).
The future Hall of Famer is currently averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range.