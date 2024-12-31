NBA Legend Dwight Howard Has Blunt Reaction To Lakers-Nets Trade
Over the next six weeks, NBA trade rumors will continue to heat up around the league.
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets made a four-player trade that included D'Angelo Russell and Dorian Finney-Smith.
Via Khobi Price of So Cal News Group: "Lakers-Nets trade is official: Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to LA; D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round draft picks to Brooklyn."
Thousands of people have shared their reactions to the deal.
One person who commented on the trade (via Instagram live) was 2020 Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard (h/t Landon Buford).
Howard: "LeGM made the decision. LeGm said it's enough D-Lo... They traded D-Lo for Finney-Smith?... They just be doing anything."
Russell had been traded to the Lakers during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
That year, the 28-year-old helped lead them to the Western Conference finals.
He is currently averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.
This will be Russell's second stop with Brooklyn.
He had one of the best years of his career (2019) with the franchise.
Right now, the Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-20 record in 32 games.
On the other side, the Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-13 record in 31 games.
While not many people think they are a contender, they still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, which makes anything possible.
Finney-Smith is one of the best role players in the league.
He is currently averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.
As for Howard, he had three stints in Los Angeles.
He most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season (with the Lakers).