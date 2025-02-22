NBA Legend Dwight Howard Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Statement
Dwight Howard is one of the best centers in NBA history.
The eight-time All-Star will have an excellent chance to make the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Therefore, his opinions on players around the league carry a lot of weight.
Recently, Howard spoke about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
The All-Star center has a chance to win his fourth MVP Award this season.
Howard (via Above The Rim with DH 12): "If he gets the fourth MVP. What does that say? Where does that put him?... It's gotta be more than top-five big man. He gotta be top-five players ever to play."
Jokic is currently in the middle of another sensational season.
He is averaging 29.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via OptaSTATS: "Over his last 9 games, the @nuggets' Nikola Jokić:
is averaging a 30-point triple-double
is shooting 60.0% from the field
is undefeated
No one else in NBA history has done all of that over a span longer than 4 games."
The Nuggets are also the third seed in the Western Conference with a 37-19 record in 56 games.
They will play their next game on Saturday when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The other player who is getting a lot of traction to win the MVP over Jokic is OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
He has averages of 32.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 54 games.