NBA Legend Dwight Howard Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Statement

Dwight Howard spoke about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Ben Stinar

Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard listens to a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard listens to a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Dwight Howard is one of the best centers in NBA history.

The eight-time All-Star will have an excellent chance to make the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Therefore, his opinions on players around the league carry a lot of weight.

Dec 25, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) reacts after being called for a foul against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half of a NBA basketball game on Christmas at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

Recently, Howard spoke about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

The All-Star center has a chance to win his fourth MVP Award this season.

Howard (via Above The Rim with DH 12): "If he gets the fourth MVP. What does that say? Where does that put him?... It's gotta be more than top-five big man. He gotta be top-five players ever to play."

Jokic is currently in the middle of another sensational season.

He is averaging 29.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.

Via OptaSTATS: "Over his last 9 games, the @nuggets' Nikola Jokić:

is averaging a 30-point triple-double

is shooting 60.0% from the field

is undefeated

No one else in NBA history has done all of that over a span longer than 4 games."

The Nuggets are also the third seed in the Western Conference with a 37-19 record in 56 games.

They will play their next game on Saturday when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Apr 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The other player who is getting a lot of traction to win the MVP over Jokic is OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He has averages of 32.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 54 games.

Nov 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
