NBA Legend Dwight Howard Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Statement
Dwight Howard is one of the best defenders in NBA history.
The former All-Star gets a lot of credit for the defense he played on Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic during the 2020 NBA playoffs (he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the title).
Even after his prime years, Howard was still able to give other big men problems.
Recently, Howard made a bold statement that (at 38) he could still give Jokic troubles.
Howard (via KG Certified): "If they'd allow me to hoop like they allow him to hoop, I bet you he won't have them numbers on me."
Howard most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was with the Lakers for the third time.
He had averages of 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field.
Jokic is currently averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 56.4% from the three-point range in ten games.
He is coming off another dominant season where he won his third MVP Award.
Howard currently remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
The three-time Defensive Player of The Year was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft (out of high school).
His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 games.
He played 18 seasons in the NBA.