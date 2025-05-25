NBA Legend Dwight Howard Makes Bold Orlando Magic Statement
Dwight Howard is one of the best centers in NBA history.
The 39-year-old is most known for his eight-year stint with the Orlando Magic.
In that span, he made six All-Star Games (and led the franchise to the 2009 NBA Finals).
Via @mldiffley: "Dwight Howard with the Magic:
6x All-Star
5x All-Defense
5x All-NBA 1st Team
4x rebounding leader
3x DPOY
2x blocks leader
Led Orlando to the Finals"
Recently, Howard sent out a post about the Magic.
Howard wrote: "OKC looks like they got it now but Magic are winning a chip in 2 years ! KCP said it !!! 🤷🏾♂️"
Many NBA fans commented on his post.
Via @RevickMoss: "I hope that you are right."
Via @EagleFangMaster: "Too bad he won't be on the roster when that happens... He was not good last year lol"
Via @N0_Caller_1D: "I’ll bet you 1k Orlando won’t win a title within the next 5 yrs"
Via @rbhead12: "Magic need a PG and an upgrade at C and they good."
The Magic finished the 2024-25 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
They lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
After the Magic, Howard also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers (three times).
He won the 2020 NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Lakers.