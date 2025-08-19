NBA Legend Dwight Howard Makes Comment About Basketball Future
Dwight Howard was once among the most dominant five players in the NBA when he played for the Orlando Magic.
The future Hall of Famer last played in the league during the 2021-22 season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
This summer, Howard made his first appearance playing in the BIG3.
Following the conclusion of his season, the eight-time NBA All-Star made a post to Instagram that had over 4,600 likes.
Howard made a comment about his playing future (in the BIG3).
Howard wrote: "Season 1 in the books ✍🏾 I know I said this was my last year but I don’t know if I can go out like that 🙇🏽♂️
Big thanks to @icecube Clyde @swaggyp1 @jcs_steeelow @ebabystew Wesley @88miketaylor for being apart of this journey with me @losangelesriot"
Many people commented on the NBA legend's post.
@marcwood_: "Great working w Ya this year Bro💯👊🏽"
@4thmanpod: "Helluva season - excited to see what you can do if you return for a second season 👀"
@xman3hoops: "You did the game a favor!!!!!! all respect from my way playa playa you a real one for even coming to mess with us in the @thebig3 broski!!!!!!!"
@jcs_steeelow: "Took a lot of courage to jump out there like that! Good shii 🫡"
Howard (who is from Atlanta) was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of high school.
He played 18 total seasons for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.