Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Makes Feelings Clear About LeBron James

Dwight Howard sent out a viral post about his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

Ben Stinar

Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard listens to a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard listens to a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Dwight Howard is one of the best centers in NBA history.

The future Hall of Famer has had three different stints with the Los Angeles Lakers.

For two of those seasons, Howard was teammates with LeBron James.

Lakers NBA
Jan 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with center Dwight Howard (39) after a pass resulted in a basket and foul in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Monday, Howard sent out a post about his former superstar teammate.

His post had over 15,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions in seven hours.

He wrote: "If LeBron comes back from 3-1 at 40 I don’t wanna even hear about a GOAT debate 🫠"

James and the Lakers currently trail the Minnesota Timberwolves 3-1 with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Many fans commented on Howard's post.

@qrypdo: "So if he doesn’t then what? Or is it one of those vintage LeBron win/win scenarios lol"

@THEEJoeMess: "They're not coming back because they have zero depth and no bigs. Idc if LeBron and Luka have 100 combined, they still losing."

@TheFundRaiser__: "Perspective is everything, that’s why I’m glad Jordan’s my goat. Cuz wtf u doing down 3-1 in the first place ? But yal reward it and he got arguably top 3 player in the league on his team. Yal fish for reasons to call bron the goat cuz he’s simply NOT"

@datboip_: "He’s the only one that has showed up every game. Carrying them and can’t get any help. Luka scoring 38 and giving up 29 as prime defender is nasty work. I’d trade him for Giannis and Brooke Lopez in the off season"

Lakers
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) is met by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite the team struggling in the series, James is averaging 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.