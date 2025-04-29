NBA Legend Dwight Howard Makes Feelings Clear About LeBron James
Dwight Howard is one of the best centers in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer has had three different stints with the Los Angeles Lakers.
For two of those seasons, Howard was teammates with LeBron James.
On Monday, Howard sent out a post about his former superstar teammate.
His post had over 15,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions in seven hours.
He wrote: "If LeBron comes back from 3-1 at 40 I don’t wanna even hear about a GOAT debate 🫠"
James and the Lakers currently trail the Minnesota Timberwolves 3-1 with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Many fans commented on Howard's post.
@qrypdo: "So if he doesn’t then what? Or is it one of those vintage LeBron win/win scenarios lol"
@THEEJoeMess: "They're not coming back because they have zero depth and no bigs. Idc if LeBron and Luka have 100 combined, they still losing."
@TheFundRaiser__: "Perspective is everything, that’s why I’m glad Jordan’s my goat. Cuz wtf u doing down 3-1 in the first place ? But yal reward it and he got arguably top 3 player in the league on his team. Yal fish for reasons to call bron the goat cuz he’s simply NOT"
@datboip_: "He’s the only one that has showed up every game. Carrying them and can’t get any help. Luka scoring 38 and giving up 29 as prime defender is nasty work. I’d trade him for Giannis and Brooke Lopez in the off season"
Despite the team struggling in the series, James is averaging 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.