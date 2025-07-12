Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard made a heartfelt post.

Ben Stinar

December 25, 2019; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) reacts after blocking a shot against Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
December 25, 2019; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) reacts after blocking a shot against Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Dwight Howard was one of the best players in NBA history.

The future Hall of Famer last played in the league during the 2021-22 season.

Howard is also among the most popular athletes (as he has nearly four million followers on Instagram).

On Saturday, Howard made a heartfelt post for his daughter.

He wrote: "15. Wow. I can’t believe it. Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @dioriskeyy. I love you so much. I am so proud of you and the young woman you are becoming. You know I got your back and always 10 toes down for you. Enjoy every minute of your day. You deserve it babygirl. 🥰🥰"

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.