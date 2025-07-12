NBA Legend Dwight Howard Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard made a heartfelt post.
Dwight Howard was one of the best players in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer last played in the league during the 2021-22 season.
Howard is also among the most popular athletes (as he has nearly four million followers on Instagram).
On Saturday, Howard made a heartfelt post for his daughter.
He wrote: "15. Wow. I can’t believe it. Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @dioriskeyy. I love you so much. I am so proud of you and the young woman you are becoming. You know I got your back and always 10 toes down for you. Enjoy every minute of your day. You deserve it babygirl. 🥰🥰"
Published