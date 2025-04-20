Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Makes Shocking Celtics-Magic Prediction

Dwight Howard thinks the Orlando Magic will upset the Boston Celtics.

Ben Stinar

Jan 28, 2011; Chicago, IL, USA; Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard (12) reacts after making a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The Celtics are coming off a season where they won the NBA Championship and are expected to advance to the second round easily.

Jan 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) passes the ball while defended by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

That said, Magic legend Dwight Howard thinks they will beat the Celtics.

Howard (via
Above The Rim with DH 12): "The Magic are going to beat the Celtics... If Orlando gets past Boston, they beating the New York Knicks."

Howard is one of the best players in Magic history.

He helped lead the franchise to the 2009 NBA Finals and was recently inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Howard wrote (on March 24): "Those tears today were tears of JOY Tears for that 10 year old that said he was going to be the #1 pick in the NBA draft! Tears for the 18 year old kid that was handed the keys to a franchise and a city. Tears for the ups & downs on this long journey I had in the NBA. Everything comes full circle and I want to thank the Magic again for inducting me into the Orlando Magic HOF 💙"

The Magic finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks on against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As for the Celtics, they are the second seed with a 61-21 record.

The Magic went 2-1 against the Celtics this season.

Ben Stinar
