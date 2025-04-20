NBA Legend Dwight Howard Makes Shocking Celtics-Magic Prediction
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Celtics are coming off a season where they won the NBA Championship and are expected to advance to the second round easily.
That said, Magic legend Dwight Howard thinks they will beat the Celtics.
Howard (via
Above The Rim with DH 12): "The Magic are going to beat the Celtics... If Orlando gets past Boston, they beating the New York Knicks."
Howard is one of the best players in Magic history.
He helped lead the franchise to the 2009 NBA Finals and was recently inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.
Howard wrote (on March 24): "Those tears today were tears of JOY Tears for that 10 year old that said he was going to be the #1 pick in the NBA draft! Tears for the 18 year old kid that was handed the keys to a franchise and a city. Tears for the ups & downs on this long journey I had in the NBA. Everything comes full circle and I want to thank the Magic again for inducting me into the Orlando Magic HOF 💙"
The Magic finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed with a 61-21 record.
The Magic went 2-1 against the Celtics this season.