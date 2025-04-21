NBA Legend Dwight Howard Offers Advice To Duke Star Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg is coming off one of the best seasons of college basketball by any freshman of all time.
The 18-year-old is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
In a recent episode of his podcast (Above The Rim with DH12), NBA legend Dwight Howard offered advice to Flagg (and other college stars entering the league).
Howard: "I'm hoping he has an awesome career in the NBA. It's just gonna depend, all these players, on really how disciplined they are. Being in the NBA, I think it comes down to discipline. When you have access to a lot of money, you have access to anything... I hope that he uses his access to get in the gym and get better. All these guys. If they do, man, they're going to take the game and take the NBA to a whole nother level."
Flagg finished his season with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "Cooper Flagg has been named AP Player of the Year 🏆
18.9 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 4.2 APG
Flagg joins Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant as the ONLY freshmen to win the award 🔥"
As for Howard, he was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft (out of high school).
He spent 18 years with the Magic, Lakers, Rockets, Hawks, Hornets, Wizards and 76ers.