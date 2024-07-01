NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Chris Paul News
Chris Paul is coming off his first year playing for the Golden State Warriors.
He had $30 million left on his contract for the 2024-25 season, but since it wasn't guaranteed, the Warriors waived Paul to get off the salary.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: "The Warriors are waiving guard Chris Paul, who had a $30M guarantee date today, sources tell ESPN. He becomes a free agent."
After entering free agency, Wojnarowski reported that Paul is now going to sign a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Chris Paul has agreed on a one-year, $11 million-plus deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN."
Following the news, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a post on X that had over 2,000 likes in less than six hours.
Howard wrote: "I like cp3 with the spurs 🔥Wemby gone win the scoring title 😮💨"
Howard competed against Paul for years.
While Paul is no longer in his prime, he is still capable of running an offense, which will likely make the game even easier for 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
He finished his one season with the Warriors averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Spurs have been in rebuilding mode, so they are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.