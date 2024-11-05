Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors

Dwight Howard sent out a post about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

May 23, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) reacts while speaking to the media after the game against the Golden State Warriors in game three of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
May 23, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) reacts while speaking to the media after the game against the Golden State Warriors in game three of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been with the Milwaukee Bucks for his entire 12-year NBA career.

The future Hall of Famer is off to an excellent start to the new season with averages of 31.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 63.3% from the field in six games.

Nov 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the fans after making a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

However, the Bucks are just 1-6 in their first seven games.

A lot of rumors have started to take place surrounding the future of the two-time MVP.

Former NBA superstar Dwight Howard sent out a bold post in regards to the rumors.

Howard wrote: "I can’t picture Giannis in another uniform besides the bucks 🥴"

At one point, Howard was heavily involved in trade rumors before getting sent to the Los Angeles Lakers (via the Orlando Magic) in 2012.

Mar 22, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) and center Dwight Howard (12) in the first half of the game against the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Many fans reacted to his post.

@JMotenIII: "Yea I would love to see him stay with the team that drafted him and that he won a championship with."

@DruDilly: "The Knicks, Clippers, and about 25 other franchises could use his services…"

@jorjoobear: "Heat uniforms would look good on him…"

@gyminye: "Imagine him in a Heat jersey"

The Bucks most recently lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 116-114.

Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season due to injury.

Mar 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

They will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Utah Jazz in Wisconsin.

Last season, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).

Antetokounmpo missed the entire series due to injury.

