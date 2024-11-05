NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been with the Milwaukee Bucks for his entire 12-year NBA career.
The future Hall of Famer is off to an excellent start to the new season with averages of 31.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 63.3% from the field in six games.
However, the Bucks are just 1-6 in their first seven games.
A lot of rumors have started to take place surrounding the future of the two-time MVP.
Former NBA superstar Dwight Howard sent out a bold post in regards to the rumors.
Howard wrote: "I can’t picture Giannis in another uniform besides the bucks 🥴"
At one point, Howard was heavily involved in trade rumors before getting sent to the Los Angeles Lakers (via the Orlando Magic) in 2012.
Many fans reacted to his post.
@JMotenIII: "Yea I would love to see him stay with the team that drafted him and that he won a championship with."
@DruDilly: "The Knicks, Clippers, and about 25 other franchises could use his services…"
@jorjoobear: "Heat uniforms would look good on him…"
@gyminye: "Imagine him in a Heat jersey"
The Bucks most recently lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 116-114.
Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season due to injury.
They will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Utah Jazz in Wisconsin.
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).
Antetokounmpo missed the entire series due to injury.