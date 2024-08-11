NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Kevin Durant History
On Saturday, Kevin Durant helped lead Team USA to a Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
They defeated Victor Wembanyama and France by a score of 98-87.
Durant finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/12 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 31 minutes.
Team USA has won five straight Gold medals, and Durant became the first player in USA Men's Basketball history to get four.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Team USA’s Kevin Durant becomes the first player to win four Gold Medals in men’s Olympic basketball history. Durant has also scored the most points in USA Olympic history. The two-time NBA Finals MVP cements himself as the most decorated USA Basketball player ever."
Following the game, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a post (via X) that had over 9,000 likes and 240,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Howard wrote: "KD the greatest Olympic player ever !"
Howard also sent out another post about Durant, Steph Curry and LeBron James.
That post had over 4,000 likes and 90,000 impressions in eight hours.
Howard wrote: "Some players never fall out their prime 🤷🏾♂️KD , Bron, Steph"
Howard is one of the best NBA players of all time.
The eight-time NBA All-Star competed at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
He helped Team USA win the Gold medal with a roster that also featured Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony.