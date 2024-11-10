NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To LeBron James' Viral Post On X
LeBron James was one of the best prospects in the history of high school sports.
In 2003, he was able to enter the NBA Draft (without having to spend a year out of high school).
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers star sent out two posts on X.
James' first post: "Just woke up from having a dream I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium! It was INSANE in there. Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him and he said the same thing back to me. He’s such a LEGEND! Then….."
James' second post: "It turned right into a concert. Snoop & Dre were the performers and they was doing the song “The Next Episode”. The roof inside Cameron damn near came off! Haha. Then my ⏰ went off and I woke up. 😱😁"
One person who responded was former Lakers center Dwight Howard.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 140,000 impressions in three hours.
Howard wrote: "Imagine JJ, you , and me playing at duke 🥶"
Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft just one year after James.
He also came out of high school.
In addition, the eight-time All-Star mentioned JJ Redick, who began his Duke career in 2002-03.
If all three had been on the same roster, they would have been arguably the most talented college team of all time.
Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was in his third stint with the Lakers.