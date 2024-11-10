Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To LeBron James' Viral Post On X

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard sent out a post on X.

Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
LeBron James was one of the best prospects in the history of high school sports.

In 2003, he was able to enter the NBA Draft (without having to spend a year out of high school).

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers star sent out two posts on X.

James' first post: "Just woke up from having a dream I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium! It was INSANE in there. Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him and he said the same thing back to me. He’s such a LEGEND! Then….."

James' second post: "It turned right into a concert. Snoop & Dre were the performers and they was doing the song “The Next Episode”. The roof inside Cameron damn near came off! Haha. Then my ⏰ went off and I woke up. 😱😁"

One person who responded was former Lakers center Dwight Howard.

His post had over 1,000 likes and 140,000 impressions in three hours.

Howard wrote: "Imagine JJ, you , and me playing at duke 🥶"

Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft just one year after James.

He also came out of high school.

In addition, the eight-time All-Star mentioned JJ Redick, who began his Duke career in 2002-03.

If all three had been on the same roster, they would have been arguably the most talented college team of all time.

Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was in his third stint with the Lakers.

