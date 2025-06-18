NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Magic-Grizzlies Trade
Earlier this week, the Orlando Magic made a big trade when they acquired Desmond Bane.
The former Memphis Grizzlies star is coming off a season where he averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range.
Via Grizzlies PR (on June 15): "The @memgrizz today announced the team acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four future first round draft picks and one future first round draft pick swap from the Orlando Magic for Desmond Bane."
Following the news of the trade, Magic legend Dwight Howard sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 1,000 likes and 130,000 impressions.
Howard wrote: "KCP you said you wanted to bring one to Orlando we’ll go ahead and get you one in Memphis 🫡🔥"
Many fans left comments on Howard's post.
@MariaWKnowsBest: "Memphis in need of a center… Why don’t you come on to Memphis and get that chip with him…✨"
@I4_Coating: "Come sign for the minimum #12"
@ddpage369: "KCP already got his revenge for being stabbed in the back by the Lakers, won his 2nd NBA Championship after eliminating the Lakers. 😂😂😂 Riding off into the sunlight."
@Tropicalifestyl: "Call Memphis Dwight or come coach we need u apart of this"
Howard spent the first eight seasons of his NBA career with the Magic.
He led the franchise to the 2009 NBA Finals (where they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).
The future Hall of Famer made six All-Star Games with Orlando.