NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Patrick Beverley News
On Tuesday, Patrick Beverley revealed that he is leaving the NBA to sign with a team in Israel.
Beverley finished this past season with averages of 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Pat Bev Pod: "BREAKING: @patbev21 is headed to Europe. “They gave me everything I asked for… I couldn’t refuse.” Says Pat Bev
He plans to sign with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC"
Following the news, NBA legend (and a former teammate of Beverley) Dwight Howard sent out a post on X.
Howard wrote: "Aye Pat you could’ve came to my league 😒"
Howard is referring to his new team in Taiwan.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on June 18: "2020 Lakers reunion: DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard and Quinn Cook will play together on the Taiwan Mustags in the Asian Tournament in July, sources say. Howard serves as a player and part-owner of the Taiwan league."
Beverley and Howard spent two seasons together in Houston.
During the 2015 season, they helped lead the Rockets to the Western Conference finals.
As for Beverley, he has played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls (in addition to the Rockets, 76ers and Bucks).
He has appeared in 71 NBA playoff games (61 starts) with the Clippers, Rockets, Bucks and Timberwolves.
At 36, it's possible he is done playing in the NBA.