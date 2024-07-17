Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Patrick Beverley News

Former Houston Rockets player Dwight Howard reacted to the news about Patrick Beverley.

Ben Stinar

May 23, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) reacts while speaking to the media after the game against the Golden State Warriors in game three of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) reacts while speaking to the media after the game against the Golden State Warriors in game three of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Patrick Beverley revealed that he is leaving the NBA to sign with a team in Israel.

Beverley finished this past season with averages of 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Via Pat Bev Pod: "BREAKING: @patbev21 is headed to Europe. “They gave me everything I asked for… I couldn’t refuse.” Says Pat Bev

He plans to sign with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC"

Following the news, NBA legend (and a former teammate of Beverley) Dwight Howard sent out a post on X.

Howard wrote: "Aye Pat you could’ve came to my league 😒"

Howard is referring to his new team in Taiwan.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on June 18: "2020 Lakers reunion: DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard and Quinn Cook will play together on the Taiwan Mustags in the Asian Tournament in July, sources say. Howard serves as a player and part-owner of the Taiwan league."

Beverley and Howard spent two seasons together in Houston.

During the 2015 season, they helped lead the Rockets to the Western Conference finals.

Dwight Howard
Apr 27, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Referee Brian Forte (45) breaks up Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter in game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

As for Beverley, he has played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls (in addition to the Rockets, 76ers and Bucks).

He has appeared in 71 NBA playoff games (61 starts) with the Clippers, Rockets, Bucks and Timberwolves.

At 36, it's possible he is done playing in the NBA.

