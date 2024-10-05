NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Rudy Gobert's Instagram Post
Rudy Gobert is going into his 12th season in the NBA (and third with the Minnesota Timberwolves).
The 2024 Defensive Player of The Year finished the season with averages of 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 76 games.
On Friday, Gobert made a post to Instagram that had over 9,000 likes in seven hours.
Gobert captioned his post: "Year XII. 🙏🏽🔒🐺"
One person to leave a comment was NBA legend Dwight Howard.
Howard wrote: "🔥🔥🔥"
Howard is one of the best centers in NBA history.
The eight-time All-Star sent out a post (via X) when Gobert was named as the Defensive Player of The Year this season.
Howard wrote (on May 7): "Congrats Rudy ❗️From one DPOY to another I will say this has been the greatest defense I’ve seen out of all the other times you’ve won! Get that ring this year then go for another and be the only one with 5! Im telling y’all that Darkness retreat will turn you into a different animal 💯"
Gobert was the 27th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has been among the best centers in the league for a decade.
Before getting traded to Minnesota in the summer of 2022, Gobert spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz.
The Timberwolves will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season on October 22 when they face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in California.