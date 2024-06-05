NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Viral Kevin Durant Video
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
Recently, the superstar forward was seen at a nightclub, and the clip went viral because instead of dancing, he was practicing his jump shot (h/t ESPN, @2swiftttt).
There were 500,000 likes on ESPN's video.
Many people reacted to the clip, and one person who sent out a post (on X) was NBA legend Dwight Howard.
Howard's post had over 300 likes and 100,000 impressions.
Howard wrote: "😂🐐He form shooting before it get clutch time"
At one point, Howard was the best center in the NBA, and the prime of his career was during Durant's first seven seasons in the league.
They were All-Stars in five of the same seasons.
Howard most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was in his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In addition to Los Angeles, the eight-time All-Star also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers over 18 seasons.
His career averages were 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 regular season games.
He helped the Lakers win the 2020 title.
As for Durant, he just finished up his second season with the Phoenix Suns.
At 35, he is still among the 15 best players in the league and averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.