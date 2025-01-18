NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reveals Hardest Player He Ever Had To Guard
Dwight Howard is one of the best centers in NBA history.
In addition to his offensive dominance, Howard was an elite defender (who won three Defensive Player of The Year Awards).
Therefore, his opinion on other players is very noteworthy.
On Friday night, Howard was asked to name the hardest player he ever guarded.
@BrowBron_: "I want to know who the hardest person you ever had to defend was?"
Howard responded: "Yao Ming 🤣 I dogged him in the Olympics but in the NBA that was a tough matchup for sure #askdwight"
Yao Ming spent eight seasons with the Houston Rockets.
He made the All-Star Game every year he played.
His career averges were 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 486 games.
Via Ballislife.com on January 17: "22 YEARS AGO TODAY
Rookie Yao Ming Blocks Shaq’s first 3 shots in his first game against him!
Shaq: 31 PTS, 13 REB
Yao: 10 PTS, 10 REB, 6 BLK
📼 @oldskoolbball1"
Yao helped lead Houston to the NBA playoffs four times.
He retired after the 2010-11 season.
Over nine NBA matchups, Howard went just 2-7 against Yao.
As for Howard, he made his last appearance in the NBA during the 2021-22 season.
He spent 18 years playing for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
There is an excellent chance that he will make the Basketball Hall of Fame.