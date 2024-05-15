NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reveals How The Timberwolves Can Stop Nikola Jokic
On Tuesday evening, Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to a 112-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets now lead the series 3-2, so they can advance to the Western Conference Finals with a victory on Thursday evening in Minnesota.
Jokic continued his dominance, finishing Game 5 with 40 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/22 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a post on X with advice for the Timberwolves on how to slow down Jokic.
His post had nearly 2,000 likes and over 300,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Howard wrote: "Start Naz Reid next game and send doubles at Joker whole game"
Howard is one of the best centers of all time and has done well in matchups with Jokic.
During the 2020 season, he played a key role in the Lakers winning the NBA Championship (they beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City.
As for Howard, he most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Lakers (for the third time).
He is currently a free agent that is available to be signed by any team in the league.