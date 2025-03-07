Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reveals Very Honest 76ers Joel Embiid Information

Dwight Howard spoke about his former 76ers teammate.

Ben Stinar

Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard listens to a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Dwight Howard is one of the best centers in NBA history.

Toward the end of his career, he spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers as the backup to Joel Embiid.

Recently, Howard made an intriguing comment about Embiid (and the 76ers).

Howard (via SiriusXM NBA Radio): "When I was there, there was a lot of times when I got reprimanded for being too physical in practice, too physical with Joel."

Several people reacted to the post.

The Sporting Page: "The 76ers have coddled and babied Embiid"

Jimmy Crackcorn: "Literally, LITERALLY, no surprise here.

That franchise coddled that dude."

Nate Jones: "Every player that played in both the era of harder practices and this new rest focused era says the same thing. Coaches have been neutered by the quants in the league that think too many and too hard of practices set players up for injury"

Howard finished that season (2020-21) with averages of 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 69 games.

NBA
Jun 8, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As for Embiid, he is one of the best players in the NBA (when healthy).

He was recently ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Via StatMuse: "Joel Embiid this season:

149 free throws
140 field goals

Out for the year."

Embiid finished the year with averages of 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 19 games.

The 76ers are currently the 12th seed with a 21-41 record.

Ben Stinar
