NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reveals Who His Favorite Player Was
Dwight Howard was once among the best 10 players in the NBA.
The former superstar most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was in his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.
That year, Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games.
Recently, NBA History sent out a post on X with a clip of Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.
Via NBA History: "KG took the whole #USABMNT on 1-on-1 back in 2000 😤"
Howard quoted the post and revealed that Garnett was his favorite player.
Howard wrote: "KG Was my favorite player 🔥"
Garnett was drafted fifth pick in the 1995 NBA Draft (out of high school).
He played 21 seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.
The 2008 NBA Champion had career averages of 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field.
While Garnett is 10 years older than Howard, the two still competed against each other for 12 seasons.
In addition, they were named to the NBA All-Star Game in the same season six times.
Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft (out of high school).
The 2020 NBA Champion has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers (in addition to the Lakers).
His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field.