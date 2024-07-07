Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reveals Who His Favorite Player Was

Los Angeles Lakers champion Dwight Howard revealed who his favorite player was.

Ben Stinar

Mar 23, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. The Jazz won 89-87. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. The Jazz won 89-87. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Howard was once among the best 10 players in the NBA.

The former superstar most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was in his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

That year, Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games.

Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, NBA History sent out a post on X with a clip of Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

Via NBA History: "KG took the whole #USABMNT on 1-on-1 back in 2000 😤"

Howard quoted the post and revealed that Garnett was his favorite player.

Howard wrote: "KG Was my favorite player 🔥"

Garnett was drafted fifth pick in the 1995 NBA Draft (out of high school).

He played 21 seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

The 2008 NBA Champion had career averages of 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field.

Jan 17, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

While Garnett is 10 years older than Howard, the two still competed against each other for 12 seasons.

In addition, they were named to the NBA All-Star Game in the same season six times.

Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Western Conference center Dwight Howard (12) of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Eastern Conference center/forward Kevin Garnett (5) of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter of the 2013 NBA all star game at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft (out of high school).

The 2020 NBA Champion has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers (in addition to the Lakers).

His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field.

