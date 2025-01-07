NBA Legend Dwight Howard Sends Bold Message To Shaquille O'Neal
Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal are two of the greatest centers of all time.
However, they have had a long-running beef, and Howard recently spoke about O'Neal on Ray Daniels Presents.
O'Neal then sent out a post (via X).
He wrote: "@DwightHoward the fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’ttake a joke. Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day. #inevercared#trustme#dontneedvalidationyoudo#stayoffpodcasts#thefactyouthinkicareisfunny#yougottashowrespecttogetrespect#nowyouredeadtome"
Howard fired back with a bold message of his own.
He wrote: "I know you care. Cuz yo insecure a** been hating and talking s**t for 20 years. You to big to be this insecure. I hope you don’t bring my name up again. 52 years old tweeting me. And still hating. Now all this time you was joking. You always been jealous. Jealous of Kobe, penny, dwayde. You jealous of Charles too. Go move around big lazy insecure a**. I still have that long 5 Paragraph direct message you sent me a couple years ago telling me that I’m not that great to hate. And you still doing it. It’s 2025 grow the hell up. and move on."
Howard and O'Neal both began their careers with the Orlando Magic.
They each reached the NBA Finals (but were unable to win a title with Orlando) and then went to the Los Angeles Lakers.
O'Neal retired after the 2011 season, while Howard last played in the league in 2021-22.