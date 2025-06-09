NBA Legend Dwight Howard Sends Clear Message To Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg is coming off a sensational freshman year with the Duke Blue Devils.
He will more than likely be selected with the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (by the Dallas Mavericks) later this month.
Before the draft, future Basketball Hall of Famer Dwight Howard was asked about Flagg (via TMZ Sports).
Howard: "Just go hoop. Enjoy the game. Don't let the politics take away from the passion, and have fun."
Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, so his advice to Flagg is noteworthy.
After being a top ten player in the league, the eight-time NBA All-Star also did an excellent job of transitioning into a role player during the second half of his career.
"8x All-NBA
8x All-Star
3x DPOY
5x All-Defense
5x Rebound Champ
2x Blocks Champ
2020 NBA Champ"
Flagg finished his only season in college with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Cooper Flagg plans to have a private visit with the Mavericks in Dallas on June 17, sources tell ESPN. One week after his first official Mavs visit, Flagg is set to be Dallas' No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 25."
Flagg has the chance to join a veteran roster that already has Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis.