NBA Legend Dwight Howard Sends Heartfelt Message To Manny Pacquiao
Dwight Howard is among the most popular players in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer currently has 3.7 million followers on Instagram.
On Saturday, Howard made a post for Manny Pacquiao that had over 10,000 likes in nine hours.
He wrote: "If I didn’t already have a game yall know I would be supporting my brother from the Philippines @mannypacquiao 🇵🇭But since I can’t walk out with you I just want to let you to know I’m routing for you 🥊 Remember you are one of the GREATEST people to ever put on those gloves and step in that ring ! With God on your side anything is possible 🙏🏾 Go Win this#team #pacquiao #boxing
S/O @sirmermann for the invite 🤞🏾
Drop a 🥊🇵🇭 if you are praying for Pac-Man to win this fight 😤⬇️"
Many people (including Pacquiao) left comments on the post.
Pacquiao: "Thank you champ 💪🏽"
John Pfeiffer: "There’s a duo right there."
@gmaxxiii.npr: "Thank you DH12🙌🔥"
@ehargrove45: "Hopefully the old man holds up tonight. Pacquiao is my Guyy 💪🏾"
@whataboutpao: "🥊🇵🇭 lets gooooo 🔥"
Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers for the third time.
He also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers over 18 seasons.
The eight-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 games.