NBA Legend Dwight Howard Sends Message To Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs spent most of last week in New York City after playing the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.
Following Friday's 96-87 victory over the Nets, 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama asked a random question (via X).
He wrote: "What are the best spots to play chess in NYC ??"
Wembanyama then showed up to Washington Square Park.
Via The NBA: "POV: You’re playing chess with @wemby on a Saturday morning in Washington Square Park ♟️🗽"
The moment went viral on social media with thousands of people responding.
One person who sent out a post was NBA legend Dwight Howard.
Howard wrote: "Wemby I got next then you gotta play Pac-Man 🤣🥊♟️"
Howard is one of the best centers in NBA history (he made eight All-Star Games).
Therefore, many fans will likely enjoy seeing the interaction.
Before going viral for chess, Wembanyama had 61 total points over his two games against the Nets and Knicks.
Via Real Sports: "Victor Wembanyama last six games:
29.8 PPG
9.8 RPG
6.5 BPG
4.5 3PM
49/42/88%"
The Spurs are 16-15 in their first 31 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They will resume action on Sunday night when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Wembanyama is averaging 25.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 26 games.