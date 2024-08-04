Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard listens to a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Howard is one of the greatest players in NBA history.

He most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

At that point of his career, Howard was a role player and averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field.

Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Howard has been unable to get back into the NBA over the previous two seasons.

He recently started his own team in Taiwan, and they won the championship.

Via The Asian Tournament: "🏆Undefeated Champions Crowned! 🏆 The Mustangs finish the 4th Leg of The Asian Tournament with a perfect 5-0 record!"

Following the title, Howard sent out a post to Instagram.

Howard captioned his post: "Life is a crazy thing look how I got cut from the league now I own a league 🤷🏾‍♂️🏀🏆

First Championship as a player/owner many more to come 🏆 @theasiantournament #nba #basketball #theasiantournament2024"

Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft (out of high school) by the Orlando Magic.

He has played 18 seasons for the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets (in addition to the Magic and Lakers).

His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 regular season games.

March 3, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard (12) high fives during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Amway Center. Orlando Magic defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The 38-year-old has appeared in 125 NBA playoff games (102 starts).

He helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

