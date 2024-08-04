NBA Legend Dwight Howard Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post
Dwight Howard is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
He most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
At that point of his career, Howard was a role player and averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field.
Howard has been unable to get back into the NBA over the previous two seasons.
He recently started his own team in Taiwan, and they won the championship.
Via The Asian Tournament: "🏆Undefeated Champions Crowned! 🏆 The Mustangs finish the 4th Leg of The Asian Tournament with a perfect 5-0 record!"
Following the title, Howard sent out a post to Instagram.
Howard captioned his post: "Life is a crazy thing look how I got cut from the league now I own a league 🤷🏾♂️🏀🏆
First Championship as a player/owner many more to come 🏆 @theasiantournament #nba #basketball #theasiantournament2024"
Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft (out of high school) by the Orlando Magic.
He has played 18 seasons for the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets (in addition to the Magic and Lakers).
His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 regular season games.
The 38-year-old has appeared in 125 NBA playoff games (102 starts).
He helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.