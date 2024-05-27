NBA Legend Dwight Howard Trolls Minnesota Timberwolves After Game 3
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Confernece finals by a score of 116-107.
The Timberwolves were unable to contain Luka Doncic, who finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a hilarious post on X with himself photoshopped into a Timberwolves uniform.
His post had over 7,000 likes and 418,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Howard captioned his post: "You need 2 DPOY’s to Stop Luka"
The Timberwolves now trail the Mavs 3-0, so a loss on Tuesday evening would end the series in a sweep.
However, if the Timberwolves can stay alive, Game 5 would be back at the Target Center in Minnesota (on Thursday).
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and they are in the conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.
They beat the Phoenix Suns (in four games) and the Denver Nuggets (in seven games) in the first two rounds.
As for Howard, he most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers (for the third time).
He made eight NBA All-Star Games and won three Defensive Player of The Year Awards over 18 seasons in the league.