NBA Legend Dwight Howard Warns Giannis Antetokounmpo Amid Bucks Trade Rumors
Dwight Howard was once among the best ten players in the NBA when he played for the Orlando Magic at the start of his career.
However, he got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers (in 2012) and was never able to replicate the dominance he had in Orlando.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has spent each of his first 12 seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks.
However, the two-time MVP has been unable to return to the Eastern Conference finals since the 2021 season.
After losing in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs to the Indiana Pacers, trade rumors around Antetokounmpo have heated up.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has not made any firm decisions, but for the first time in his career, he is open-minded about whether his best fit is remaining in Milwaukee – or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN."
Following the latest rumors, Howard sent a warning to Antetokounmo.
His post had over 15,000 likes and 2.5 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Don’t leave Giannis coming from someone who been there"
Antetokounmpo is still in the prime of his career at 30.
He finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Via StatMamba: "Giannis this season:
— 30.4 PPG
— 11.9 RPG
— 6.5 APG
— 1.2 BPG
— 60.1 FG%
His third season averaging 30/10/5, more than any other player in NBA history."