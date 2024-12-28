NBA Legend Dwight Howard Was Right About Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons was once among the best young stars in the NBA.
While he is far from being that player, the three-time All-Star has had a solid start to the season.
After only appearing in 15 games last season, not many people had any expectations for him.
Simmons has been able to remain relatively healthy and is averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 56.5% from the field in 24 games.
Via The Brooklyn Nets on December 26: ".@BenSimmons25 last four games:
◾️ 10.3 PPG (51.7 FG%) ◾️ 4.5 RPG ◾️ 8.5 APG ◾️ 1.3 SPG"
One person who had hopes for Simmons this season was former NBA superstar Dwight Howard.
He spoke about his former 76ers teammate on Above The Rim with DH 12 in September.
Howard on Simmons before the season: "He was hurt last year. He had the same back surgery I had, so I understand how tough it is to really come back from it... It's super serious. Them back injuries is nothing to play with. I know he's been getting critiqued super hard because of playing in Philly and stuff like that... He is good. I think this year he's going to come out and he's going to have a really good year. It's just all in his head now."
If Simmons can prove that he can keep this level of production for an entire season, then he will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market this summer.