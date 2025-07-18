NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Comments On Portland Trail Blazers Latest Signing
On Thursday afternoon, the news that Damian Lillard would sign with the Portland Trail Blazers was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
Lillard had spent the first 11 years of his pro career with the franchise.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is expected to include a player option in 2027-28 and a no-trade clause. A storybook reunion home for the 35-year-old."
One person who reacted to the news was Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in four hours.
He wrote: "Dame Dolla back where he should be! @trailblazers got it right 👏🏾"
A lot of fans commented on Wade's post.
@Rob_Said: "Nah Wade. He should be on a contender"
@NotDefinitely88: "he really gonna end his career ringless"
@icespiceestan27: "Dame was always a blazer
Wade was always a heat
Nothing Happened"
@sniffa_ball: "even dwade knows it miami fans🤣🤣🤣"
@MiamiHeatVent: "Rare Wade L"
@Heat_Muse: "Bad take goat. Bad bad take"
Lillard finished last season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Charania also added: "Portland traded Damian Lillard for Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, assets in 2023 – then Holiday to Boston for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, assets (one led to Deni Avdija).
Now, Blazers have Lillard and Holiday, plus Avdija, Williams, Camara, a 2029 first, two MIL swaps."